The Somali Disaster Management Agency sent 10 trucks of aid, including food items and tents, to the displaced families in the Eji area on the border between Hiran and Middle Shabelle in Hirshabelle State. The aim of the agency is to resettle these displaced families in the village of Eji.

Commissioner of SODMA Mahamud Moallim emphasised the importance of resettling these families in their homes, to prevent conflicts and reduce the flow of displaced people. The aid was donated by UAE Embassy in Mogadishu.

SODMA has recently stepped up humanitarian relief efforts aimed at helping the vulnerable Somali people across the country and mitigating the effects of natural calamities including the current spring rains.