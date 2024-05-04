Bangul, 03 May 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Maalem Faqi Ahmed, met today Thursday, with his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting for the Fifteenth Session of the Islamic Summit Conference For the OIC held in Bangul, The Gambia, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations and co-operation between the two brother countries.

During the meeting, research was conducted on deepening bilateral cooperation to achieve mutual prosperity, as well as discussing the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The meeting was honored by the presence of a Somali delegation, including H.E. Dr. Abdulkader Maalem Nour (Khalif), the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Islamic Cooperation Organization, as well as the Deputy in Parliament and the Somali Candidate for the Presidency of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mrs. Fawzia Youssef Haj Adam, and the Special Representative of Somalia in the Horn of Africa Region The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, His Excellency Ambassador Youssef Grad Omar Ahmed, also attended on the Mauritanian side the Ambassador charged with the duty of the Diwan of the Office of the Mauritanian Foreign Minister, Mr. Hosni Al-Faqiyah, and the Director of Affairs of the Arab League and the Islamic Cooperation Organization at the Mauritanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ambassador Syed Ahmed Mohamed Al-Salk.