Secretary General of Somalia’s House of People attends the 41st meeting of the executive committee of Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments

Secretary General of Somalia’s Lower House Federal Parliament has on Saturday taken part in the 41st meeting of the executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in Doha, Qatar.

During the meeting, several topics pivotal to the the operation of the association were brought to the fore.

The meeting also majorly focused on operation and amending the internal regulation of the association.

The attendees of the meeting, also commended the recent partnership agreement between the association and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

They underscored that such Memorandum of Understanding would play a critical role in fostering the role of the association and bolstering its knowledge and expertise in curtailing crimes and combating with the endemic corruption hence enhancing the operations of Arab councils and parliaments.

The Association of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments brings together Secretaries General and other senior office holders in charge of parliamentary services.

It entails studies of the law, procedure, practice and working methods of different parliaments and proposes measures for improvement and for securing cooperation between the different services of different parliaments.

