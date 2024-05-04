Mogadishu, Somalia – In a brazen attack that has raised concerns about security measures, a senior police official, Adan Omar Ahmed, was shot dead on Friday in a heavily fortified area of Somalia’s capital city. The insurgent group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident occurred when armed assailants, armed with pistols, opened fire on Ahmed at a teashop that is popular among security officials.

The teashop is situated in close proximity to the School Polizia, the country’s largest police academy, located in the Hamar-jajab district.

The audacity of the attack has raised questions about the effectiveness of the security checkpoints surrounding the area, as the attackers were able to carry out the assault and escape without detection.

Adan Omar Ahmed, also known as Adan Biit, was a respected and prominent figure within the police force. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community and the wider society.

Following the tragic incident, Somali officials, including the President of Southwest state, Abdiasis Laftagaren, expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Adan Cumar Ahmed.

The loss of a dedicated and experienced officer is deeply felt, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Investigations into the attack are underway, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.