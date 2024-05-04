Banjul- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, participated on Thursday in the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for the fifteenth session of the Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is hosted in the Gambian capital, Banjul, spanning from May 2 – 3, under the slogan “Promoting unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development.”

Amb. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi headed the Somali delegation participating in this meeting, held on Thursday and Friday, where discussions centered on the report and final declaration for approval during the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, to be attended by leaders and heads of government from member countries of the organization.

The forthcoming 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit, set to commence next Saturday, will deliberate on critical political matters affecting the Islamic world, with a significant focus on the Palestinian issue.

Leaders of Member States will additionally prioritize economic, humanitarian, social, and cultural concerns, particularly those pertaining to youth, women, family, science, technology, media, and Muslim communities.

The agenda will also address matters concerning the rejection of hate speech and Islamophobia, the promotion of dialogue, as well as issues pertaining to climate change and food security.

The fifteenth session will culminate in a final communiqué that outlines the organization’s stance on the issues raised at the summit. This includes unwavering support for Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, as well as its efforts in combating terrorism. The communiqué firmly rejects any actions that infringe upon Somalia’s sovereignty, such as the illicit memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and the northwestern Somali region, commonly known as “Somaliland”. Additionally, it underscores the importance of providing both material and technical assistance to bolster Somalia’s governmental institutions and address the challenges posed by drought on Somali food security. The communiqué will also endorse Somalia’s nomination of H.E. Ms. Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adam for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission for the period (2025-2028). Lastly, it includes a resolution concerning Palestine, Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Banjul Declaration.