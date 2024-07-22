In a move to uphold food safety standards and accountability, the Somali government has announced that it will be returning 7 tons of expired food items seized at the Port of Mogadishu in March 2024. The decision comes after a thorough investigation conducted by the National Prosecutor’s Office, led by Mustaf Salad.

Speaking during a tour of the Port of Mogadishu on Wednesday, Salad revealed that the office had concluded its investigations into the seized cargo and deemed the food unfit for human consumption. The prosecutor stated that the expired food items will now be returned to the country of origin for further action.

“After a long investigation with attached evidence shared by the court and the prosecutor’s office, a decision was made to return the seven containers to the place of origin. We checked each one as it was delivered,” Salad said, noting that the cargo had been under police guard throughout the process.

The prosecutor also mentioned that the investigation report will be shared with the Turkish government through diplomatic channels, so that the shipping company responsible can be held accountable.

“The documents and evidence obtained and the investigative report will be delivered to the Turkish government in a diplomatic manner, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will be shared with the Turkish Embassy,” Salad added.

This development comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Somali government to address the issue of expired and substandard goods entering the country, which has been a persistent challenge for the nation.

Somalia has long struggled with the influx of expired and counterfeit goods, which pose a significant threat to the health and safety of its citizens. The country’s porous borders, weak regulatory framework, and limited enforcement capabilities have made it a target for unscrupulous traders and smugglers.

In recent years, the Somali government has taken steps to strengthen its food safety and consumer protection measures. The establishment of the National Bureau of Standards in 2020 has been a crucial step in this direction, as the agency is responsible for monitoring the quality and safety of imported and locally produced goods.

Despite these efforts, the problem of expired and substandard goods continues to persist, with reports of expired food items, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and other hazardous products making their way into the Somali market.