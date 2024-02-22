Somalia to recruit thousands of teachers to enhance education system and combat poverty

The Minister of Education Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir announced that the government is prioritizing the expansion of basic education services by increasing the number of teachers in the country’s schools.

This move aims to bolster the quality of education and create opportunities for the nation’s youth.

Minister Abdulqadir revealed that starting in March of this year, the government plans to recruit an additional 3,000 teachers who will be deployed across the country. F

The government has set an ambitious target to increase the number of teachers working under its administration to 10,000 teachers by the year 2025.

This substantial increase in the teacher workforce demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing quality education to Somali children and youth.

The decision to augment the number of teachers is part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to enhance the education sector’s performance.

The government has also made a crucial decision to allocate a larger portion of the national budget to education, increasing it from 3% to 10%.

Minister Farah Abdulqadir emphasized that investing in education holds immense potential for Somalia, offering a pathway to poverty reduction and socio-economic advancement.

By prioritizing education and ensuring the availability of well-trained and qualified teachers, the government aims to equip future generations with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Enhancing the education system is a key step towards empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and creating a resilient and prosperous society. By providing accessible and quality education, the Somali government seeks to unlock the full potential of its citizens and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth.

The expansion of the teacher workforce will not only address the shortage of educators but also facilitate smaller class sizes, promoting more personalized and effective learning environments. This, in turn, will enhance student engagement, academic performance, and overall educational outcomes.

As the government takes these significant strides towards transforming the education sector, it is expected to work in collaboration with international partners, educational institutions, and stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation and sustainability of these initiatives. Through collective efforts, Somalia can pave the way for a prosperous future driven by education, innovation, and human capital development.

