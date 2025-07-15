Garowe | In a dramatic political shake-up, the Puntland House of Representatives has officially stripped MP Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril of his parliamentary seat during its 16th session of the 56th parliamentary sitting held earlier today.

The move comes as Jibril remains in Lasanod, actively participating in a controversial political gathering—one that has stirred growing tension between the Puntland administration and political actors from the SSC-Khaatumo regions.

Chaired by Speaker Abdirisak Ahmed Said, with Deputy Speaker Mohamed Mahmoud Isse by his side, the parliamentary session proceeded to a vote by show of hands.

38 MPs voted in favor of revoking Jibril’s membership.

1 MP opposed.

1 abstained.

That’s an overwhelming majority siding with the motion to eject Jibril, effectively ending his term in the Puntland parliament.

Although the official reason wasn’t detailed at length during the session, the timing and context are crystal clear. MP Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril’s presence at the ongoing political conference in Lasanod—a hotspot of political contention—appears to have triggered the decision.

The Lasanod conference has become a political fault line, with SSC-Khaatumo leaders asserting autonomy from Puntland, while Puntland sees such moves as direct threats to its territorial and administrative integrity.

In short: Jibril aligned himself with a rival political cause, and the Parliament wasn’t having it.

So far, Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril has not issued an official statement in response to the dismissal. However, sources close to the matter suggest he may have already resigned voluntarily—though this remains unconfirmed.

Still, the silence is notable.

This incident highlights the widening political divide between Puntland’s central leadership and political figures hailing from the SSC-Khaatumo regions.

It also underscores a broader dilemma facing Somalia’s federal system: how to balance regional loyalties, representation, and constitutional authority amid rising local-national tensions.

If you’re wondering whether this sets a precedent—yes, it does. And it signals how seriously Puntland takes internal political alignment, especially during a time of regional uncertainty.

Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril’s removal is more than just a personnel decision—it’s a warning shot. Puntland’s parliament is drawing clear lines about loyalty and political red lines, especially as regional conferences like the one in Lasanod challenge the status quo.

How Jibril responds, and whether others follow his path or play it safe, will shape the political tone of the months ahead.