US Africa Command Probes Alleged Killing of Cuban Doctors in Somalia Airstrike

The United States Africa Command (Africom) has announced that it is currently assessing the aftermath of a recent airstrike targeting al-Shabab in Somalia to determine if it inadvertently resulted in the deaths of two Cuban doctors who had been held hostage by the militant group since 2019.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the abduction of Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, the two Cuban doctors, who were reportedly taken captive in Kenya in April 2019.

In a statement released on February 17, the extremist group alleged that a US airstrike, carried out on February 15, struck a house in the Jilib District of southern Somalia, resulting in the deaths of the abducted doctors.

Alvine Phillips, the spokesperson for US Africa Command, confirmed that the airstrike had indeed taken place near Jilib, a stronghold of the al-Shabab terrorist organization. Phillips acknowledged that Africom was aware of reports indicating that the strike may have caused civilian casualties in southern Somalia.

“We take all claims of civilian casualties seriously,” stated Phillips in a released statement obtained by Xinhua. “At this time, we do not have further information regarding these reports. The command will continue to assess the results of this operation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The alleged killing of the two Cuban doctors has heightened concerns over the unintended consequences of military operations carried out against extremist groups.

The incident highlights the complexities and challenges faced by international forces in their efforts to combat terrorism while minimizing harm to innocent civilians.

The abduction of Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez in 2019 was a distressing incident that highlighted the dangers faced by humanitarian workers operating in volatile regions.

The Cuban doctors had been providing critical medical assistance in Kenya when they were forcibly taken to Somalia by the militants. Their kidnapping sparked international condemnation and calls for their immediate release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

