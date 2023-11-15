Somalia president advocates two-sate solution for Gaza conflict

Mogadishu, Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has emphasized the urgency of a two-state solution to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking against a backdrop of Somalia’s own history of political instability and violence, President Mohamud highlighted the importance of political dialogue and peaceful negotiations as the only viable means to achieve a lasting resolution.

The president acknowledged Somalia’s own progress towards stability, citing recent diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with African neighbors and the Arab world. Drawing from this experience, he emphasized that violence between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, would not address the root causes of the conflict. Instead, President Mohamud stressed that a political agreement between the two sides was imperative.

Reflecting on Somalia’s own tumultuous past, President Mohamud stated that violence only leads to more suffering and does not yield a sustainable political outcome. He called for the acceptance of a widely recognized solution: two states, Palestine and Israel, coexisting peacefully side by side. He expressed optimism that such a solution was possible and urged both parties to embrace this path forward.

The Gaza Strip has endured intense Israeli bombardment for over a month in response to a cross-border attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel in October. The conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and the displacement of a large portion of Gaza’s population. President Mohamud joined the international community in condemning Israel’s actions, highlighting their violation of human rights and the rules of war.

President Mohamud emphasized that the suffering inflicted upon the people of Gaza transcends religious, Arab, and regional boundaries, emphasizing the universal nature of the humanitarian crisis.

He expressed concern for the lives lost, the suffering endured by mothers and children, and the plight of innocent civilians caught in the conflict.

