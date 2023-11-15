Political tensions heighten in Puntland as opposition groups unilaterally announce election timeline

The opposition umbrella in Puntland unilaterally announced parliamentary and presidential elections on Tuesday, signaling their commitment to last week’s decisions.

There was a recent call by 28 traditional leaders for local authorities to prepare for an indirect election in which clan leaders would choose legislators. Said Deni disagreed with the idea of electing the President and Vice President of the Parliament by the legislators.

The opposition factions have declared that they have coordinated the election timetable in line with the guidance of the elders, commencing with the parliamentary elections.

According to the opposition, the goal of their move is to prevent President Deni from establishing an illegitimate extension period.

They also declared that Puntland would launch an awareness campaign regarding the selection of lawmakers on the 15th of this month. President Said Deni emphasized the Puntland Electoral Commission’s recent announcement of the schedule for a one-person, one-vote election.

Said Deni declared his intention to allow the electorate to choose their representatives in accordance with the designated election schedule. The opposition’s action might intensify the political dispute over the upcoming regional elections.

The opposition parties and the 28 traditional leaders did stress that the election has to take place on January 8, 2024.

