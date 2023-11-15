Deputy Prime Minister & Aid officials coordinate relief efforts for Baidoa flood victims

Baidoa, Somalia – Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama of the Government of Somalia, accompanied by a team of national and international aid officials, visited the city of Baidoa on Tuesday.

The purpose of their visit was to coordinate relief efforts and provide support to the victims affected by the recent calamity.

During their visit, the officials held a meeting with the President of the Southwest State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), to discuss strategies aimed at providing immediate assistance and long-term support to the affected population.

The discussions focused on assessing the extent of the damage caused by the flash floods and formulating an effective response plan to address the emergency needs of the affected communities.

Among the esteemed officials accompanying Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on this crucial mission was Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

The devastating floods in Baidoa have left a trail of destruction in their wake, displacing numerous families and causing immense suffering. Homes have been destroyed, vital infrastructure has been damaged, and livelihoods have been disrupted. The scale of the disaster necessitates urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the affected people and facilitate their recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama and the team of aid officials visited various affected areas in Baidoa to assess the impact firsthand. They witnessed the devastating consequences of the floods, with homes submerged, crops destroyed, and communities grappling with the aftermath of the disaster. The visit provided critical insights into the immediate needs and challenges faced by the affected population.

The government’s response to the flood crisis is multi-faceted, encompassing both short-term relief and long-term recovery efforts. Immediate priorities include providing emergency shelter, clean water, and sanitation facilities to the affected families. Efforts are also underway to ensure access to healthcare services, food assistance, and essential supplies for those in need.

In addition to the government’s efforts, international aid organizations have pledged their support to complement the relief initiatives. Collaborative efforts between the government and these organizations aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the relief operations, ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by the international community and emphasized the importance of strong partnerships in addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters. He highlighted the need for sustained support to not only alleviate the immediate suffering but also to facilitate the long-term recovery and resilience of the affected communities.

