Somalia presents bid to join College of Surgeons.

Somalia has on Monday submitted its bid to join the College of Surgeons.

Dr. Najib Isse Dirie presented the bid on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia at the ongoing annual council meeting of the College of Surgeons of East, Central, and Southern Africa (COSECSA) happening in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia.

Dr. Dirie attended the meeting in his official capacity as a member of the Somali Medical Association (SMA) and the Dean Faculty of Medicine and Health Science at SIMAD University in Mogadishu.

The four day conference gathering about 170 medical doctors drawn from the 14 African member countries is expected to conclude on December 8th.

The conference provides a platform for members to share experiences and discuss about medicine and surgery.

The primary objective of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA) is to advance education, training, standards, research and practice in surgical care in the member countries

