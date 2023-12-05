Somali National Army ( SNA) troops evacuate floods ravaged families in Gedo region

Somali National Army (SNA) has on Saturday evacuated several people who were left marooned by the floods in the Gedo region, Jubbaland regional State.

The force deployed its military personnel Burdhubo district to carry out the evacuation exercise and save the lives of hundreds of people who were severely impacted by the raging flash floods.

Burdhubo is among the towns adversely affected by the floods which have devastated homes and caused displacement of people.

Half of the local population have sought shelter in schools, health centres and mosques after their homes were submerged by floods.

Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), which has been involved in providing emergency aid to those impacted by the floods dispatched rescue boat to the Burdhubo district to rescue people trapped by the flood ravaged areas.

Somalia is currently experiencing widespread devastation sparked by the El-Nino induced weather phenomenon displacing over a million people and killing more than 100 others.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have resolutely called for intensified humanitarian aid to help families affected by the relentless floods across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

