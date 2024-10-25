On World Polio Day, Somalia, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio, urging a ramp-up in efforts to protect every child from this debilitating disease.

Officials warned that without sustained immunization initiatives, the country risks new outbreaks, as it grapples with the world’s longest-running variant poliovirus type 2 outbreak.

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Ali Haji Adam emphasised the crucial role of vaccination in securing the nation’s future: “Every child vaccinated brings us closer to a polio-free Somalia. We urge all stakeholders to prioritise funding and support for expanded immunisation campaigns in 2024.”

While Somalia successfully halted the transmission of wild poliovirus in 2014, the ongoing variant poliovirus type 2 outbreak, alongside recurrent measles and cholera epidemics, has put immense pressure on the country’s already strained health system. Natural disasters such as drought and flooding have further complicated efforts to reach children in remote areas.

“Somalia’s progress in the fight against polio is commendable, especially in its most isolated regions,” said WHO Deputy Representative Dr. Mohamed Ali Kamil. “However, the work is far from over. We must remain vigilant and committed to reaching every last child to prevent the virus from resurfacing.”

Echoing this sentiment, UNICEF’s Deputy Country Representative Nizar Syed stressed the need for renewed efforts: “On this World Polio Day, we recognise our progress but also acknowledge the significant work still ahead. No child should suffer paralysis from a preventable disease. Investing in vaccines and strengthening our health systems is essential to protect future generations.”

Since its launch in 1988, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has significantly reduced polio cases worldwide by 99%. However, Somalia’s complex political landscape and ongoing environmental challenges continue to hinder the path to complete eradication.