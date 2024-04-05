Somalia Expels Ethiopian Ambassador and Shuts Consulates

Somalia announced the expulsion of the Ethiopian ambassador and the closure of Ethiopian consulates in the Puntland and Somaliland regions.

The move comes just a day after Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, held discussions with a delegation from Puntland in Addis Ababa, focusing on bilateral cooperation.

The Council of Ministers of Somalia released a statement accusing the Ethiopian government of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, prompting this strong response.

The meetings between Ethiopian officials and Puntland representatives were seen as a catalyst for the decision.

During the discussions, the delegation from Puntland, led by Finance Minister Mohammed Farah Mohammed, explored opportunities for collaboration in various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and joint infrastructure projects.

These talks aimed to strengthen and diversify the ties between the two regions.

The recent withdrawal of recognition of Somalia’s federal government by Puntland further strained the relationship.

The decision was made in response to the ratification of plans to amend Somalia’s constitution by the bicameral parliament in Mogadishu.

Somali officials assert that these actions were a direct response to Ethiopia’s involvement in a lease agreement for coastal land in the disputed Somaliland territory.

Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding on January 1, intending to lease a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland’s coastline.

However, Somalia, which claims sovereignty over the region, strongly opposed the deal.

Concerns have been raised about the potential instability and implications for the Horn of Africa, as the agreement includes Ethiopia’s plans to establish a naval base and hints at recognizing Somaliland’s autonomy.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia denounced the agreement as illegal and warned of defensive measures if Ethiopia proceeded.

The expulsion of the Ethiopian ambassador and the closure of consulates signify a deepening rift between the two nations, with potential ramifications for the approximately 3,000 Ethiopian troops in Somalia deployed under the African Union’s peacekeeping mission.

The Somali cabinet of ministers released an official statement outlining the decision to close and revoke the operating permission of the Ethiopian Consulates in Garowe and Hargeisa.

The closure of these consulates is expected to take place within a week. The statement also requires diplomats and Ethiopian government employees in the affected cities to depart Somalia within the stipulated timeframe.

Failure to comply with this resolution will be considered a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, potentially leading to further measures by international diplomatic protocols.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has been entrusted with the responsibility of officially communicating this resolution to the Ethiopian government and requesting the Ethiopian ambassador to return to his country for consultations.

The implementation of this resolution is contingent upon approval by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its subsequent signing by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia.

Read below the statement from the Somali cabinet of ministers.

As of April 4, 2024, the Federal Government of Somalia has decided to close and revoke the operating permission of the Ethiopian Consulates in the cities of Garowe and Hargeisa. These two consulates must be closed within a week. Diplomats and employees of the Ethiopian government working in the aforementioned cities must depart the country within the stipulated week. Non-compliance with this resolution by Ethiopian Government diplomats will be deemed a violation government’s sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and further measures will be taken against them in accordance with international diplomatic protocols. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia is tasked with officially communicating this resolution to the Ethiopian government and notifying the Ethiopian government of the Federal Republic of Somalia to return to his country for a consultation. This resolution will be effective upon approval by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Somalia and upon being signed by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia.

