Fire Engulfs Bakara, Mogadishu’s Largest Market, Ahead of Eid al-Fitr Preparations

Mogadishu was struck by a devastating fire on Friday morning as traders and shoppers were busy preparing for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The fire, which broke out in the gold section of Bakara, rapidly spread throughout the market, causing extensive destruction.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, leaving authorities to investigate the incident.

Efforts to combat the inferno are currently underway, with firefighting vehicles from Hormuud Company and the administration of Banadir region tirelessly working to extinguish the flames. However, the scale of the casualties is yet to be determined as the situation unfolds.

This unfortunate incident comes just weeks after a similar fire ravaged a section of Bakara on March 10.

The previous blaze claimed the life of at least one person and destroyed numerous stores specializing in electronics, as well as vendors selling commodities such as coffee, shoes, and clothes.

Tragically, Somalia has experienced a series of destructive fires that have ravaged key marketplaces.

Electrical faults have frequently been identified as the primary cause behind these calamities, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and precautions.

