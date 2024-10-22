The Somalia Embassy in Yemen, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has successfully repatriated 157 Somali refugees from the port city of Aden.

The group, consisting of men, women, and children, had been stranded in Yemen, facing severe hardships, including poor living conditions and limited access to healthcare.

The operation, which took place under the supervision of Somali Embassy officials, saw the refugees safely return to Somalia by boat.

The repatriation marks an important step in addressing the urgent needs of vulnerable Somali nationals displaced by conflict and instability in the region.

Many of these refugees had fled Somalia years ago due to ongoing violence and economic turmoil, seeking safety in neighbouring Yemen. However, the ongoing civil war in Yemen has only exacerbated the already dire situation, leaving many refugees in a state of uncertainty and distress.

For decades, Somalia has been one of the largest sources of refugees in the world, with ongoing conflict, poverty, and drought driving thousands of Somalis to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

Yemen, located just across the Gulf of Aden, has historically been a common destination for Somali refugees. However, the outbreak of civil war in Yemen in 2015 significantly worsened conditions for refugees in the country.

Somali refugees in Yemen have been living in precarious conditions, often facing limited access to necessities such as food, shelter, and medical care. Yemen’s ongoing conflict has created immense challenges for humanitarian organizations trying to provide support.

Despite these difficulties, the UNHCR and Somalia’s diplomatic missions have worked closely to ensure the safe return of refugees who wish to repatriate.

This latest repatriation is part of a broader initiative to facilitate the voluntary return of Somali refugees from Yemen. The operation not only helps refugees reunite with their families in Somalia but also allows them to restart their lives in more stable environments.

While the return to Somalia presents its challenges, particularly due to continued insecurity and economic instability in parts of the country, repatriation offers a sense of hope and opportunity for many displaced Somalis.