Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia and the United Kingdom are set to elevate their strategic partnership as they continue to build on a diplomatic cooperation agreement signed during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to the UK in November 2023.

The renewed commitment was underscored at an event titled “The Future of Somalia-UK Relationship” held at Minbar Space in Mogadishu on Tuesday, where UK Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavriankis outlined the deepening ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nithavriankis highlighted the significance of the evolving relationship, emphasizing that the UK’s partnership with Somalia is anchored on four key pillars: governance, security, economic growth, and human development. These pillars, he noted, are crucial to fostering a robust and resilient Somalia as the country navigates its path towards peace and stability.

The ambassador began by reaffirming the UK’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s federal government in its efforts to establish a governance system that is inclusive, transparent, and accountable to its citizens. This support is pivotal as Somalia continues to strengthen its democratic institutions and governance structures.

Security, a cornerstone of the partnership, was another focus of Ambassador Nithavriankis’s remarks. He detailed the UK’s role in bolstering Somalia’s security apparatus, particularly through its support of the Somali National Army. “Over the past six years, the UK has trained 3,000 troops, with plans to train an additional 2,000 by the end of this year,” he stated, adding that the UK has also provided specialized training in medical provision and counter-IED operations.

Economic growth, particularly in the face of climate change, is another critical area where the UK is playing a supportive role. The ambassador highlighted the UK’s involvement in helping Somalia join the international Task Force for Climate Change and Climate Finance, a move that could unlock significant funding for the country’s climate adaptation needs. He also announced a £100 million pledge from the UK over the next four years to address Somalia’s climate challenges and support green initiatives.

On the human development front, Ambassador Nithavriankis emphasized the UK’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Somali citizens. This includes efforts to secure $40 million in green climate finance, which will be vital in building resilience against the harsh climate conditions that often exacerbate Somalia’s humanitarian crises.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the UK and Somalia, Ambassador Nithavriankis noted that the formal reopening of the British Embassy in Mogadishu in 2012 marked the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations. He cited the London Somalia Conferences of 2012 and 2017 as pivotal moments that have shaped the last decade of cooperation.

The ambassador also lauded Somalia’s growing role on the international stage, particularly its election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term.

He credited this achievement to Somalia’s progress in governance and security, with the UK playing a supportive role in these efforts. Achievements such as reaching the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) completion point, lifting the arms embargo, and joining the East African Community were also highlighted as milestones that have strengthened Somalia’s global standing.

Turning to security, Ambassador Nithavriankis expressed condolences for the victims of the recent attack on Liido Beach, a grim reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in Somalia.

He reaffirmed the UK’s long-term commitment to Somalia’s security forces, noting the financial support provided to the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

As ATMIS begins its drawdown, the UK is actively engaged in discussions about the future of international support for Somalia’s security.

The ambassador stressed that the UK is not just a partner for the present but is dedicated to building a foundation for the future.