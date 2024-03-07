Somalia and India Forge Comprehensive Partnership in Security and Development Sectors

Mogadishu – The Federal Government of Somalia and India have signed a comprehensive cooperation deal, paving the way for a strategic partnership in various areas, including security and development.

The agreement was announced on Monday following a productive meeting between the Somali Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ahmed Fiqi, and a high-level Indian delegation led by Dr. Sureh Kumara from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Minister Fiqi and Joint Secretary Dr. Sureh Kumar explored avenues to enhance visa services for Somali citizens travelling to India for medical and educational purposes.

Both sides emphasized the importance of collaboration to streamline visa procedures and provide necessary support to Somali citizens seeking medical and educational opportunities in India.

The discussions highlighted the commitment of both governments to facilitate smooth travel arrangements for their respective citizens.

In a statement issued by the Somalia Ministry of Interior, Minister Fiqi further advocated for an expanded visa service, proposing the establishment of a consulate in Somalia specifically dedicated to processing visa applications for healthcare and educational purposes.

Such an initiative would greatly benefit Somali citizens by simplifying the visa application process and ensuring timely access to essential healthcare and educational opportunities in India.

The partnership between Somalia and India signifies a deepening bond and mutual commitment to fostering growth and prosperity. By collaborating in the security and development sectors, the two nations aim to enhance stability, promote socio-economic advancement, and strengthen bilateral ties.

The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations and paves the way for a promising future of shared achievements and mutual benefits.

