Ankara, Türkiye – In a proud moment for Somali education and international cooperation, 78 Somali students were among the graduates honored during the 2025 commencement ceremony at Ostim Technical University in Ankara, Türkiye. The celebration marked a significant achievement for the Somali diaspora and highlighted the strong academic ties between Somalia and Türkiye.

The event, held at the university’s main campus, brought together thousands of graduates from various faculties—ranging from engineering and business to information technology and health sciences.

Representing the Somali Embassy in Ankara, Asha Mohamed Mahmoud, the Education and Culture Attaché from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of Somalia, participated in the ceremony. She offered heartfelt congratulations to the Somali graduates, recognizing their dedication and academic success.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all Somali students graduating from Ostim Technical University this year,” said Asha. “You are the pride of your families and your nation. May this achievement be a stepping stone to a future of excellence and contribution.”

The graduation featured speeches by university officials, formal recognition of top-performing students, and vibrant celebrations with friends and family. For the Somali students, many of whom arrived in Türkiye on scholarships, the day symbolized both personal accomplishment and the value of international education.

The 78 Somali graduates represented multiple disciplines, including civil engineering, computer science, biomedical sciences, international trade, and mechanical engineering—fields critical to Somalia’s development.

This graduation represents more than individual academic milestones—it underscores a broader effort to empower Somali youth through global education. Somalia, still recovering from decades of conflict and underinvestment in higher education, views these graduates as a vital asset in rebuilding national capacity.

Türkiye has played a pivotal role in this transformation. Through generous scholarship programs and diplomatic cooperation, hundreds of Somali students have been able to pursue higher education in Turkish universities. The relationship is a cornerstone of Somalia–Türkiye relations, which span education, infrastructure, security, and health.

The graduation ceremony took place on July 12, 2025, at Ostim Technical University in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye. The event drew students, faculty, diplomats, and family members from around the world, making it a truly international celebration.

The educational bridge between Somalia and Türkiye began over a decade ago, following Türkiye’s increased engagement in the Horn of Africa. In 2011, then-Prime Minister (now President) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Somalia during a major famine, a moment that ignited long-term diplomatic and development cooperation.

Since then, Türkiye has funded infrastructure, provided humanitarian aid, and prioritized educational exchange. Turkish government programs, coordinated by agencies such as TİKA and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), have enabled Somali students to access high-quality education.

Ostim Technical University—known for its applied science programs and strong industry partnerships—has been a top choice for Somali students looking to gain practical skills and contribute to national progress.

As these 78 Somali graduates look ahead to their next chapter—whether returning home to contribute to nation-building or pursuing further academic and professional opportunities abroad—their achievements stand as a testament to the growing educational bridge between Somalia and Türkiye.

As these 78 Somali graduates look ahead to their next chapter—whether returning home to contribute to nation-building or pursuing further academic and professional opportunities abroad—their achievements stand as a testament to the growing educational bridge between Somalia and Türkiye.

Asha Mohamed Mahmoud concluded her speech with encouragement: