UK launches project to support survivors of gender-based violence in Somalia

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the UK’s top diplomat, Sir Philip Barton, joined British Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis and Somali Minister for Women, Human Rights and Development, Amina Hassan Ali, to launch the UK’s flagship Gaashaan project, which will support survivors of gender-based violence across Somalia.

The launch event, held on 4 March, featured a roundtable discussion on women’s political empowerment and women’s rights in Somalia, chaired by Chief Editor of Bilan Media, Ifrah Noor.

The event also recognised the efforts of women’s rights organisations in addressing risks faced by women and children in Somalia.

“Women’s participation in political spaces can only be fully achieved if proper accommodations are made. We have to finance, equip and train women to be influential leaders and to turn our words into action. Ifrah Noor, Chief Editor of Bilan Media, said.

Partners delivering the project, including Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, CARE, Save Somali Women and Children, Somali Women and Development Centre Somali Women’s Studies Centre, and Gargaar Relief and Development Organisation spoke to invitees about the impact of the project, which is already improving lives across the country.

British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, said, “As we prepare to mark International Women’s Day, it was fantastic to welcome Minister Amina Hassan Ali and partners to launch our flagship women and girls programme – Gaashaan.

The Gaashaan programme will have a tangible impact on the lives of Somali women and girls, addressing impacts of climate shocks and conflict by offering support to survivors of gender-based violence.

Somali Minister, Amina Hassan Ali, said, “We are very pleased with the UK’s support in protecting Somali women and children. On behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia, the Ministry of Women, Human Rights and Development is delighted to commemorate International Women’s Day with the launch of Gaashaan project.

