Turkish Military Delegation Boosts Defense Cooperation with Somalia in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia – A high-level Turkish government delegation, comprising Navy and Land Forces commanders, along with officials from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The delegation’s visit is expected to bolster the rebuilding and equipping of the Somali military forces and strengthen the defence and economic cooperation agreement between Somalia and Turkey.

The Turkish delegation was warmly received by Defense Minister Abduqadir Mohamed Noor and Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, the Commander of the Somali National Army, at the headquarters of the Somali National Army. This visit signifies the deepening ties between the two nations, particularly in the defence and economic sectors.

The main objective of the visit is to enhance the development and equipping of the Somali military forces, aiming to bolster stability and peace in the region.

“The collaboration is expected to pave the way for significant advancements in the capabilities of the Somali military, contributing to stability and peace in the region.” The government’s television reported.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, Turkey has committed to providing maritime security support to Somalia, assisting the African nation in defending its territorial waters.

This support will undoubtedly bolster Somalia’s ability to protect its interests and ensure the safety of its coastal areas.

The relationship between Somalia and Turkey has witnessed a strengthening trend since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the country in 2011. Since then, various bilateral agreements have been signed, focusing on areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid.

The arrival of the Turkish delegation marks another significant milestone in the partnership between Somalia and Turkey.

