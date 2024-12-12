Somalia and Ethiopia have agreed to end year long disputed resulted from the controversial signing of the port deal by Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland in early this year.

In a significant meeting facilitated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, both sides agreed to bury their hatchet and cooperate in accordance with the laid down and established international conventions and norms.

The meeting, which lasted several hours, resulted in an agreement based on the joint communiqué issued at the conclusion of the summit.

The parties agreed that all previously contested issues, including the dispute that led to the diplomatic rupture be now resolved.

According to the joint communiqué, the two countries are now embarking on a new chapter based on mutual respect, the preservation of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity of each other.

The communiqué also emphasized that any agreement that occurs must go through the Federal Government of Somalia.

Regarding maritime issues related to trade, the two countries agreed that it must follow a legal framework that benefits both sides and contributes to economic development, based on respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity of Somalia, in accordance with international law.

In conclusion , the Federal Government of Somalia extended its sincere thanks to President Erdogan, the people, and the government of Turkey for hosting the strategic meeting and for the efforts invested over the past 8 months to resolve the crisis in the Horn of Africa.

However, Ethiopia did not officially mention whether it is withdrawing the controversial port agreement between her and the breakaway region of Somaliland that catalysed the deepening of the two countries diplomatic tension.

The Ankara talks comes barely days after several armoured vehicles and tanks belonging to Ethiopia were sighted crossing into the border to Somalia.

It was not immediately clear the intention of the crossing of the Ethiopian troops into Somalia as the latter’s service in the African Union Peace Keeping Mission comes to a close in December 31st this year.