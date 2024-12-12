Riyadh, December 11, 2024: The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Yusuf Mohamed Aden, has signed an employment agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with his counterpart, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi.

The agreement will involve joint efforts to implement the terms of the agreement.

The key points of the agreement include:

1. The establishment of an organized system for Somali workers migrating to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that the process of labor migration is orderly, secure, safe, and compliant with the laws and labor regulations. It will also create a clear legal framework for recruitment processes, ensuring compliance with labor laws and safeguarding workers’ rights.

2. The agreement will contribute to increasing the country’s economic income, supporting economic development and security stability.

3. Skill Development: The agreement will provide training programs and development initiatives that allow Somali workers to acquire new skills and innovation.

4. Reduced Unemployment: Somali workers migrating abroad will contribute to reducing unemployment in Somalia, providing them with skills that could improve their livelihoods and future prospects.

5. Additionally, this agreement will reduce the risks associated with human trafficking and illegal migration.

6. Diplomatic Relations: Proper implementation of the agreement will strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries, fostering cooperation and mutual understanding between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.