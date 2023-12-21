Somalia and Djibouti agree to enhance cooperation on the war against Al-Shabaab and bilateral relations

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held meeting with the Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two leaders discussed bolstering bilateral and diplomatic relations.

They also deliberated enhancing security and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Hamza expressed gratitude to the Djibouti government for its long-standing support in Somalia’s statehood and peace and stability affirming the entrenched ties between both two Nations.

President Guelleh on his part commended Somalia for its recent positive trajectory including lifting the arms embargo, fight against Al-Shabaab, admission in to the Est African Community bloc and debt relief.

He underscored his administration unwavering commitment to further advancing partnership with the Somalia government in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The meeting between the leaders highlights the significance of the strong partnership between the two countries in different areas.

