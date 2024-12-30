Somali security forces have nabbed four armed men and seized 7 bags of narcotic substances which were being trafficked into Benadir region.

The operation took place last night in Gubadley district in Banadir region.

Security forces have recently stepped up operations against illegal substances which have led to the rise of gang violence in the city and its environs.

The Somali government in July this year announced it had imposed ban on the importation of narcotic drugs in efforts aimed at curbing the scourging drug abuse among the youth.

The government took the measures to crack down on illegal drug trade and distribution, aiming to protect public health and reduce the social impact of substance abuse on the population.

This move is seen as a response to rising concerns over the widespread use of dangerous drugs, such as hashish and khat, which have been linked to increasing mental health issues, violence, and social instability.

The ban includes severe penalties for those caught trafficking or abusing drugs, and the government has pledged to strengthen its law enforcement and rehabilitation programs to address the issue effectively. This policy aims to create a safer environment for Somali citizens by reducing the influence of drug cartels and discouraging drug use, particularly among the youth.