President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has officially welcomed the recently brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza, commending the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their roles in facilitating the deal.

In a statement released by the Presidential Palace, President Mohamud emphasized the importance of consolidating both international and regional efforts to ensure the durability of the ceasefire, which has provided much-needed relief to the conflict-ridden region.

He also called for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that continues to affect civilians in the region.

The President stressed that Somalia remains a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Middle East, reiterating the country’s unwavering support for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In this regard, he called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, advocating for a fair and comprehensive resolution in accordance with the two-state solution principle.

“Somalia stands with the Palestinian people and believes that a peaceful, independent Palestine is essential for the broader stability of the region. We urge the international community to continue supporting efforts towards this goal,” said President Mohamud.

The announcement comes at a time when international attention remains focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where many civilians are struggling to survive amidst the aftermath of years of conflict.

The Somali government has reaffirmed its commitment to peace and its support for global initiatives aimed at finding a sustainable resolution to the longstanding conflict.

President Mohamud’s call for collective action reflects Somalia’s broader foreign policy approach, which prioritizes peace, stability, and humanitarian support across the globe.

The government of Somalia continues to advocate for diplomatic solutions and humanitarian intervention as essential means to address the challenges facing conflict-affected regions.