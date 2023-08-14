Somali president urges traditional elders to lead anti-al-Shabab operations as military achieves major victories

Dhusamareb, Galmudug State – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened a meeting with traditional elders, politicians, and members of the local community in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State, on Sunday.

The discussions centered around the vital role of traditional elders in leading the ongoing anti-al-Shabab operation aimed at liberating areas still under the group’s control within Galmudug State. President Mohamud emphasized the need to counter al-Shabab’s plans and prevent divisions within the local population.

President Mohamud’s presence in Dhusamareb for over a week underscores the government’s commitment to expediting the second phase of military operations against al-Shabab in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States.

This intensified effort reflects a determination to weaken and ultimately eradicate the influence of the terrorist organization in the region.

Over the past four days, the Somali National Army, with the support of international partners, has achieved significant successes through a series of well-coordinated military operations in the Bay and Lower Shabelle regions.



These operations have resulted in the elimination of over 40 al-Shabab militants, dealing a severe blow to the group’s capabilities and disrupting their activities.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 23 terrorists, including two commanders, were neutralized during an operation on Saturday. This operation specifically targeted a checkpoint, a garage used for assembling explosives, and an administrative office utilized by al-Shabab leaders in Bula-Fuley, located in the Bay region.

Continuing the momentum, a subsequent military operation on Sunday led to the elimination of 18 al-Shabab militants during a confrontation in the villages of Baladul-Amin and Baladul-Karim in the Lower Shabelle region.



The successful engagement further weakened the group’s presence in the area, enhancing the security situation and bringing relief to local communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

