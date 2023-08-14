Qatar Charity organises Umrah trip for orphans of Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) continues to organise Umrah trips for the sponsored orphans of numerous countries. Recently, a trip was held for 20 individuals in Somalia as part of the comprehensive care programmes of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative.

The Deputy Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs of Somalia Salah Sharif Sayid Ali bid farewell to the orphans before they departed for performing the Umrah. He praised the efforts of QC.

Yousuf al-Khulaifi, supervisor of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative for orphans and underprivileged children care worldwide, explained that sponsorship is not limited to providing basic needs for the sponsored; rather, it’s a process of building and empowering a person.

He indicated that this trip is part of five trips currently being organised for those sponsored by QC in Turkey, Somalia, Ghana, and Tunisia. He called upon the benevolent people of Qatar to contribute to the upcoming Umrah trips for the sponsored. The contributions can be made through the link https://qch.qa/umrah, noting that all of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support and generosity of the benefactors in Qatar.

Abdulfatah Adam, director of QC’s Somalia office, praised the academic achievements of the orphans and their memorisation of the Holy Qur’an. The orphans also expressed immense happiness with this unique opportunity. Sudais Shafi Ahmed said: “I cannot describe my longing for the holy Kaaba. We are grateful to Qatar Charity and our sponsors who spared no effort to bring joy to our hearts.

Abdul Rahman Qasim Mohammed added: “Visiting the Holy Kaaba has been a big dream for me, and thanks to Allah and the efforts of Qatar Charity, this dream has become a reality. I am grateful to them and excited to perform Umrah.

QC officials Ahmed al-Rumaihi (director, External Affairs Office) and Yousuf al-Khulaifi (head, Programmes and Development Section and supervisor of the ‘Rofaqa’ initiative), visited the Somali orphans, who performed Umrah, during their presence in Saudi Arabia. QC previously organised an Umrah trip for 20 orphans sponsored in Pakistan.

