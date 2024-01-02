President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud warns Ethiopia against violating the territorial integrity of Somalia; appeals for international bodies to intervene

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has unequivocally outlined that his administration will defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Federal Parliament on Tuesday at Villa Hargeisa within the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu, President Mohamud stated that his administration is committed to defending the territorial integrity of Somalia.

The President conveyed a strong warning to Ethiopia’s government against its attempts to infiltrate and encroach on Somalia’s territory saying he will not allow an inch of Somalia’s land to be taken away or given by anyone.

Mohamud in his Speech also highlighted the need for Ethiopia’s government to respect and abide by the domestic and international laws and existing United Nations and African Union conventions which Ethiopia is a signatory to it.

He appealed to the AU, UN and other international bodies to intervene and prevent Ethiopia from interfering with the sovereignty of Somalia.

“I want to tell Ethiopia to stop meddling in to the affairs of Somalia and respect the international law.

Previous attempts by Ethiopian government to infiltrate in to our soil have led to the birth of Al-Shabab that is now crumpling in.” said President Mohamud.

The President reminded the breakaway region of Somaliland that Ethiopia has no power or authority to grant it recognition and emphasized the need for unity between the North and the South.

On his part, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre who spoke at an emergency cabinet meeting convened on Tuesday to discuss the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland also echoed similar sentiments pledging the government unwavering undertaking to defending the independence of the country.

Prime Minister Barre urged the Somali people to remain calm as they exhaust with all the necessary legal means to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the country.

The pronouncements from the President and his Prime Minister comes amid increased condemnation from former and current Somali leaders over the signing of MOU between Somaliland and Ethiopia which grants Ethiopia access to the Red sea and seizure of Berbera Port.

