Major blow to Al-Shabab as two militants surrender to Security forces in Bakool region

As the war against terrorism continues to gather momentum, two Al-Shabab militants have on Monday surrendered to the Somali Security forces stationed in Bakool region of Somalia’s South West State.

Mohamed Ibrahim, 22, and Aden Isak, 21, denounced the group’s ideology and gave themselves in to Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] personnel.

According to security officials, the two will be taken for rehabilitation to mend their behaviour in Mogadishu or Baidoa.

NISA officers in the region called on the members of Al-Shabab who are willing to surrender to benefit from the government amnesty extended to them by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The surrender of the two insurgents comes days after Somali government confirmed the killing of 9 militants including two leaders in a military operation conducted in Lower Shabelle region and Galmudug State.

Somalia has continued to intensify the war against Al-Shabaab across the country in its quest to eradicate terrorism from its soil

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

