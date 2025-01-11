President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia is set to visit Addis Ababa for a series of strategic discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, following an official invitation from the Ethiopian government.

The visit is expected to focus on the further implementation of the Ankara agreements, which aim to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations in key areas such as security, peacekeeping, and maritime affairs.

A primary topic of the talks will be Ethiopia’s continued role in Somalia’s peacekeeping efforts, which are vital to the country’s ongoing stabilization and counterterrorism operations.

The discussions will also explore opportunities for deepened maritime cooperation, particularly given the strategic significance of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The meeting reflects the growing diplomatic and security partnership between Ethiopia and Somalia, as both countries work together to address regional challenges, including extremism and instability in the Horn of Africa. The outcomes of these high-level discussions are expected to advance the broader objectives of peace, security, and economic development in the region.