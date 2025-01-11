The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, today welcomed the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al-Rumaithi, to his office for an important discussion aimed at reinforcing the relationship between the two nations and advancing development projects in the Somali capital.

During the meeting, both leaders focused on the continued growth of UAE-led initiatives in Mogadishu, particularly those aimed at the reconstruction, infrastructure improvement, and beautification of the city. The Ambassador took the opportunity to congratulate Mayor Amir on his appointment to the position of Mayor, acknowledging the significance of his leadership in guiding the city’s ongoing transformation.

Ambassador Al-Rumaithi further emphasized that the UAE government remains fully committed to supporting Somalia’s recovery and development through strategic and impactful projects.

Mayor Amir expressed his sincere appreciation to the UAE for its unwavering support to the Somali people, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He highlighted the essential role the UAE has played in helping to rebuild Mogadishu after years of conflict, stressing the importance of deepening cooperation to further advance the city’s progress.

The Mayor also reiterated his commitment to expanding existing partnerships between Somalia and the UAE, particularly in the areas of economic development, trade, and social services.

He welcomed the continuation of the development projects already underway, while also emphasizing the potential for further collaboration on new initiatives that will benefit the people of Mogadishu and the wider Somali population.

Ambassador Al-Rumaithi, in turn, expressed the UAE’s readiness to continue supporting these projects, noting that the UAE government sees Somalia as an important partner in the Horn of Africa and that the UAE is eager to play a leading role in Somalia’s ongoing development.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to work closely together to strengthen the bilateral relationship and to ensure the successful implementation of the development initiatives aimed at improving the living conditions of the people of Mogadishu.

The collaboration between Somalia and the UAE represents a model of international cooperation aimed at long-term stability, reconstruction, and prosperity for the capital and the nation as a whole.