Somali Police officer kills a conductor in Mogadishu

Somali government soldier has on Saturday shot and killed a conductor in the capital Mogadishu.

The deceased who was identified as Said Mohamud was shot at point- blank by the Somali police officer who demanded a 1 dollar bribe from him.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier fired indiscriminately at the victim after they engaged in altercation over the kick-back.

His colleague drivers took to the streets demanding justice for Mohamud saying he was killed unjustly by the government soldier.

The drivers moreover decried about incessant harassment by Somali security forces over small bribes and urged the Somali Federal government to intervene and institute measures to curb the rising number of drivers killed over corruption.

The assailant escaped from the scene of crime immediately after committing the killing.

Somali Police Force have launched a manhunt for the officer in a bid to bring him to book.

This is not the first time a government soldier entrusted with the responsibility to protect and serve the members of the public is turning the gun on innocent civilians.

Somali government soldiers are often accused of being trigger happy and kill innocent civilians eking a living in a city reeling from decades of civil war and turmoil.

