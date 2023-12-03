Turkey pledges to support Somalia’s stability and peace as it welcomes UN security council decision to lift arms embargo

Türkiye government has on Saturday welcomed a resolution by the UN Security Council to lift an arms embargo imposed on Somalia.

Tutkiye in a statement exuded hopes that the historic decision will bring in new era which establish peace and stability in the Horn of Africa Nation.

“We wish this historic decision will usher a new era which will sow the seeds of peace, prosperity, and strong hopes for the future of Somalia,” read a statement from Foreign Ministry.

Ankara added that it will continue to bolster its relations and continue to stand with the people of Somalia.

The statement by the friendly Nation of Turkiye comes twenty fours after the UN security council endorsed a resolution to lift decades long arms sanction imposed on Somalia.

The UN Security Council however placed arms embargo on Al-Shabab militant group that has been trying to destabilise the internationally backed Federal government of Somalia.

Turkey supports Somalia in different facets including State building, institutional reforms, military training and humanitarian aid for the Somali people affected by various natural calamities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

