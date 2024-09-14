Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia underscored the crucial role of cultural heritage and traditional leadership in state-building and fostering unity across the nation during a meeting with traditional elders in Baidoa .

His remarks came after a high-level meeting with elders from the South West state, where discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the federal government and local communities to strengthen peace, reconciliation, and national governance.

The meeting, attended by South West regional leader Abdicasis Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen), highlighted the importance of traditional elders in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. Prime Minister Barre emphasized that their contributions are not only vital to resolving local conflicts but also essential in safeguarding the unity and sovereignty of the Somali nation.

Prime Minister Barre’s engagement with the elders reinforced the government’s strategy of incorporating traditional leadership into its broader state-building framework. The Somali federal system relies heavily on the contributions of these respected figures, whose knowledge of local customs, clan structures, and conflict mediation plays an integral role in ensuring peace and stability, particularly in volatile regions like South West state.

“The wisdom and influence of traditional elders are indispensable to our efforts to build a stable and united Somalia,” Prime Minister Barre stated during the meeting.

He urged the elders to continue their role in preserving community cohesion, warning against actions that could harm the social fabric. “We must avoid divisions and ensure that our collective efforts are geared toward maintaining the unity of our nation,” he added.

Elders have long been regarded as pillars of Somali society, mediating conflicts, facilitating reconciliation between clans, and preserving cultural traditions. Their involvement in governance is deeply rooted in Somalia’s history, and the current administration seeks to harness their influence to reinforce national governance structures.

South West state, where Baidoa serves as a regional capital, has faced its share of conflicts and insecurity, particularly due to the presence of insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab.

Prime Minister Barre’s visit and his meeting with the elders is a clear indication of the federal government’s commitment to addressing the region’s challenges through a combination of state-driven policies and traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms.

Prime Minister Barre and regional leader Laftagareen used the meeting to emphasize the urgent need for peace and reconciliation in the South West region. As part of ongoing efforts to restore stability, the federal government is increasingly looking to traditional elders to spearhead reconciliation initiatives that can heal divisions between clans and prevent future conflicts.