The leaders of Galmudug and Puntland, Ahmed Abdi Kariye and Said Abdullahi Deni, co-chaired a high-level meeting at the Presidential Palace in Galkayo on Friday night.

This crucial meeting, attended by senior officials from both administrations, focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as security, trade, peacebuilding, and development—an agenda critical to stabilizing the region.

Held in the politically sensitive city of Galkayo, which has historically seen tensions between the two neighboring regional states, the meeting represents a significant step toward sustained peace and unity. Galkayo, located at the heart of the divided Mudug region, has long been a flashpoint for clan conflicts and violent skirmishes. However, recent efforts to bridge the divide have gained momentum, with the Friday meeting serving as a cornerstone for future cooperation.

At the forefront of the discussions was the long-standing cooperation agreement between Galmudug and Puntland. Both sides reflected on their achievements thus far while candidly addressing the challenges that have impeded full cooperation. The leaders then set out an ambitious roadmap aimed at accelerating peace efforts, particularly in the conflict-prone Mudug region.

One of the most notable outcomes of the meeting was the agreement to strengthen joint efforts across several critical areas:

Security and Peacebuilding : Both administrations pledged to deepen their security cooperation to bring lasting peace to Mudug. By uniting their security apparatuses and sharing intelligence, the governments hope to quell insurgent activities and prevent further outbreaks of violence. Trade and Economic Development : Recognizing the economic potential of the region, the leaders emphasized the need for robust trade ties between Galmudug and Puntland. Plans to facilitate cross-border trade and create joint economic initiatives were laid out, focusing on boosting regional commerce and improving livelihoods for residents. Quarterly Ministerial Meetings : To ensure sustained progress, the two governments agreed to hold quarterly ministerial-level meetings. These gatherings will serve to monitor developments in security, trade, peacebuilding, and economic integration while providing a forum to resolve emerging challenges. Development Projects for Conflict Zones : As part of their peacebuilding efforts, Galmudug and Puntland committed to launching development projects in conflict-affected areas. These initiatives will focus on infrastructure rehabilitation, social integration, and economic recovery, aiming to rebuild trust among divided communities and foster a more peaceful environment. Infrastructure and Drainage Management in Galkayo : Acknowledging the infrastructure deficits in Galkayo, particularly concerning drainage systems, the two administrations agreed to jointly conduct a study on drainage management in the district . The findings will guide future investments to improve living conditions and reduce the risk of flooding, which has been a persistent issue.

The Galmudug-Puntland cooperation agreement is not new; both administrations have worked together for years on various fronts, particularly in combatting extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab. However, the path has not been without obstacles. Historical clan-based rivalries, economic competition, and political disagreements have hindered deeper collaboration. Yet, the rising threat of insurgency and the pressing need for economic development have driven the two states to put aside differences in pursuit of shared goals.

The Mudug region, which has often been the battleground for competing factions, is central to this renewed push for peace.