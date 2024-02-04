Somali parliament Speaker meets top security chiefs to discuss bolstering war against Al-Shabaab

Somalia’s Speaker of the House of People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor Madobe, has on Saturday evening held meeting with the top security commanders in the country at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

The meeting discussed various important issues including the current security situation in the country.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed recent shocking incident where a pregnant mother of 6 children was killed by her estranged husband Sayid Ali Maalim who set her ablaze at their house in Dharkenley district.

Madobe urged the security chiefs to ensure that justice is served to the family of Lul Abdiaziz, a staffer at Aden Abdulle International Airport and that the perpetrator is brought to book for justice.

He also commended the armed forces officials for their unwavering resolve and commitment to ensuring that the country is safe from the enemy.

Madobe who is the acting President called on the security heads to bolster the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group which have gained momentum across the country.

Somalia National Army backed by international partners and local fighters have in recent days stepped up operations against the Islamist insurgents in Southern and Central Somalia where the group has large presence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

