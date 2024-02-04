ATMIS sector commanders convene for a meeting to discuss ongoing troops drawdown

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Sector Commanders convened for a strategic conference today in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

The meeting covered various important issues including exchanging insights and lessons gathered from the troops drawdowns.

Strategizing and formulating plans for the upcoming Phase 3 drawdown scheduled for June 2024 was also discussed in the meeting.

Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and ATMIS head who spoke at the opening session, commended the Commanders for successfully concluding Phases 1 and 2 of the ATMIS troop drawdown.

He also encouraged them to continue rendering their dedicated support and capacity building to the Somali Security Forces who have officially taking over security responsibilities from the outgoing African Union Peace keepers.

The African Union’s peacekeeping force in Somalia said on Friday that the second phase of a drawdown involving 3,000 troops has been completed after a four-month delay.

ATMIS on Thursday officially handed over seven forward operating bases to the Somali government and closed two others in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the withdrawal of the troops from the Horn of Africa Nation.

The FOBs transferred include State House and Parliament which was under the command of ATMIS Uganda People’s Defence Forces in Sector One; Bio Cadale, Raga Ceel, and Qorillow from ATMIS Burundi National Defence Forces in Sector Five; Burahache from ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces in Sector Two; and Old Airport from ATMIS Ethiopia National Defence Forces in Sector Six. The FOBs in Sarille and Old Kismayo Airport, were closed – both were from ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces in Sector Six and Two respectively.

Under a UN calendar, ATMIS will totally pulled out from Somalia by the end of the year, handing over to Somali government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

