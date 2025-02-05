The Somali National Police Commander, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, recently met with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Somalia, Dr. Mohammad Hery Saripudin, to discuss advancing security cooperation between their two nations.

The meeting, which was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Indonesia, focused on ways to enhance collaborative security initiatives.

Both sides emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties and cooperation in various sectors, particularly in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

This dialogue is part of broader discussions aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on security, which remains a critical priority for both countries.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to mutual benefits in maintaining safety and combating common challenges.