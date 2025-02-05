Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, met with a high-level delegation led by Ms. Piya Itkonen, the Country Director of the Finnish Cooperation Agency (FCA), to discuss Somalia’s ongoing local governance challenges and reconciliation efforts in 2025.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening Somalia’s governance structures, promoting peacebuilding initiatives, and enhancing local administration across the country.

The dialogue also underscored the importance of fostering inclusive political processes and community-based solutions to ensure long-term stability and development.

The meeting is a key step in advancing the Ministry’s mission to build stronger local governance frameworks, as Somalia strives toward reconciliation and sustainable peace.

The FCA’s expertise and support will play a crucial role in the country’s efforts to promote unity and national recovery as part of its 2025 agenda.

Minister Hosh emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts and the role of international partners like FCA in achieving these ambitious goals. He reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing reconciliation and stability at all levels of society.

The delegation expressed their continued support for Somalia’s progress, with Ms. Itkonen highlighting the FCA’s long-standing partnership in promoting peace, development, and good governance across the region.

Both parties agreed to continue their cooperation, recognizing that the path to peace requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, both within Somalia and internationally.

The discussions set a clear direction for future collaborations aimed at strengthening Somalia’s governance capacity and reconciliation efforts.