Somali Minister Of Planning Opens A Two-Day Durable Solutions Conference On Displacement Crisis

The Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamud (Beenebeene), presided over the official opening of a two-day High-Level National Durable Solutions Conference (NDSC2023), which began on Monday in Mogadishu, Somalia.

“The Ministry of Planning (MOPIED) has formulated a comprehensive five-year National Durable Solutions Strategy to find long-term, sustainable solutions to displacement through a development approach that addresses the root causes of displacement in line with the National Development Plan – NDP9,” Minister Beenebeene noted.

The High-Level Conference brought together government officials, donors, humanitarian and development actors, civil society, academia, and the private sector to address the current drought situation in Somalia and ways to find solutions for the millions of displaced people affected by drought and conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

