News In English Somali News

Somali Minister Of Planning Opens A Two-Day Durable Solutions Conference On Displacement Crisis

February 28, 2023
By Webmaster
  / Reading time: 1 minute

The Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamud (Beenebeene), presided over the official opening of a two-day High-Level National Durable Solutions Conference (NDSC2023), which began on Monday in Mogadishu, Somalia.

“The Ministry of Planning (MOPIED) has formulated a comprehensive five-year National Durable Solutions Strategy to find long-term, sustainable solutions to displacement through a development approach that addresses the root causes of displacement in line with the National Development Plan – NDP9,” Minister Beenebeene noted.

The High-Level Conference brought together government officials, donors, humanitarian and development actors, civil society, academia, and the private sector to address the current drought situation in Somalia and ways to find solutions for the millions of displaced people affected by drought and conflict.

 

About Webmaster

View all posts by Webmaster
You may be interested in

Somaliland: SOLJA Joins Growing Number Condemning Fraudulent Somali Content Publishers

Madaxweynaha Suurya oo booqan doona Waqooyiga Kuurya.

Waxqabadka Dawladda ee isbuucii la soo dhaafay

Isgaarsiintii Mandheera oo hawada ka maqan iyo xaalad Cakiran oo ka jirta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *