Security Minister Meets With Heads Of UNSOM And ATMIS

According to state-run television SNTV, the Somali Security Minister on Sunday met with the heads of the ATMIS and UNSOM missions in Somalia.

Minister Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali “Dodishe” met with Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Special Envoy for the United Nations Assistance Mission, and ATMIS Chief, Mohamed El-Amine, to discuss the overall security situation in Somalia, with a focus on Mogadishu security and how to sustain the anti-Al-Shabaab operations moving.

Minister Dodishe emphasised the importance of enhancing security for the Somali people, noting that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the security and safety of its citizens.

The UN and ATMIS Heads commended the security ministry for intensifying priority security tasks, noting that they will bolster their respective roles in bringing peace to the Somali people.

The meeting was also attended by the Security Ministry’s Director General, the Deputy Chief of Police, diplomats, and other officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

