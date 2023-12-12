Somalia’s UN Deputy Special Envoy departs

The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism held a farewell meeting with the outgoing Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Anita Kiki Gbeho in the capital, Mogadishu on Monday.

Aweys bade farewell to the outgoing UN Deputy Special Envoy, who has concluded her tour of duty in Somalia.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including Somalia’s political and security achievements and UN support for Somalia’s efforts towards sustainable peace and development.

The Minister commended the Envoy for her excellent performance and efforts to advance collaboration between the United Nations and the Somali Federal Government, which has led to fruitful relations.

He wished the outgoing envoy success in her future endeavours.

Ms. Ghebo, on her part, thanked the Minister for the cordial reception and expressed appreciation for the unwavering support she has received from the Somali government during her tenure.

She highlighted the remarkable progress and trajectory achieved by the Horn of Africa Nations in recent years, including the lifting of the arms embargo, which she said would play a pivotal role in eradicating terrorism from the country.

Anita, who has served since 2021 after presenting her credentials to former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, will now be heading to South Sudan as the new Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan ( UNMISS) and resident coordinator.

She succeeds Sara Beysolow Nyantiv of Liberia.

