Somalia steps up relief efforts for flood victims

The Somalia National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Ahmed A. Adan, chaired a special meeting on Sunday between the agency and the Somali National Institute of Health, led by the Director General of the Institute, Dr Hussein Abukar Muhuddin.

Key discussions during the meeting centred on the humanitarian and health conditions amid the El Nino-induced floods and bolstering rescue efforts.

They also deliberated on how the parties could cooperate in responding to threats, rescuing vulnerable people, sharing medical forces, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The officials underscored the need to strengthen the ongoing relief efforts for the vulnerable Somali people who have been severely impacted by the heavy rains, which have rendered homes marooned and devastated livelihoods.

Somalia is currently grappling with severe flooding that has affected several parts of the Horn of Africa Nation, causing the deaths of over 110 people and displacing more than two million people.

The worst affected areas are in Jubbaland and Hirshabelle States following the overflow of the rivers Jubba and Shabelle.

Humanitarian agencies have reported stepping up relief supplies to thousands of flood victims despite financial and logistical challenges hampering evacuation and support.

