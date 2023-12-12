Federal government Planning Ministry bolsters cooperation with states ministries :Somalia

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamed Nur who is on a working visit to the Jubbaland regional state, held a meeting with state officials from the regional state on Monday.

The meeting, which took place in Kismayo town, focused on various issues, including strengthening collaboration with the region’s ministries and enhancing performance reporting.

They also discussed broadly ways of uplifting and improving the skills and knowledge of the monitoring and evaluation officers in the regional state.

Mr. Nur underscored the importance of closer cooperation among the state and Federal government ministries in a bid to foster efficiency and render the requisite services to the Somali people.

He urged the officials to discharge their duties with diligence and without supervision.

The Jubbaland Ministries officials extended gratitude to the visiting director for the meeting, which they said would help them enhance performance and serve the general public with utmost dignity, professionalism, and decorum.

The Somali Ministry of Planning has recently been involved in training and workshops for its officials and others from diverse ministries drawn from both levels of government to hone their skills and capacity on critical aspects of their dockets primarily on data collection, analysis, and visualization.

Recently, the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU) with the Kenya School of Government and the International Center of Evaluation and Development Studies to provide training to improve the skills and knowledge of monitoring and evaluation staff at both the Federal Government and Federal Member States.

