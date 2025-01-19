The Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Hayir Maareeye, and a delegation he led, attended an international conference on agricultural development held in Berlin, Germany.

The annual conference focuses on global agricultural development, knowledge exchange, and cooperation between countries and international organizations working on agricultural issues.

During his stay at the conference, Minister Maareeye held several private meetings with agricultural ministers from various countries and officials from international organizations attending the event.

The discussions centered around the situation of Somali farmers, the challenges they face, and efforts to improve agriculture in Somalia. The Minister requested the international community to increase investment and projects that support Somali farmers, particularly those living in areas affected by climate change and recurring droughts.