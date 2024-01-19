Somali military Chief visits Wargaadhi town, Middle Shabelle region to bolster the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab

Somalia National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin on Thursday paid a visit to Wargaadhi town in the middle Shabelle region.

The military Chief lead a high profile delegation to the town to assess and evaluate the preparedness of the SNA personnel as the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab enters a significant phrase.

Muhyiddin’s visit was also to render a morale – boosting to the soldiers on the frontline as they combat with the extremists group who have been wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation

During his visit, the Army Chief received updates from the commanding officers of the national army troops stationed in the area about their accomplishments and challenges.

He commended the officers their diligent relentless execution of national responsibilities and duties , encouraging them to bolster the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against the militant group.

The SNA commander’s high delegation included ATMIS Force Commander Lt Gen Sam Okiding, MP Abdirahman Mohamed Sheikh, and senior military officers from the Somali National Army.

The National Armed Forces Command has recently intensified its military operations and activities across the country in their efforts to eliminate Al-Shabab militants from the Nation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has in June last year declared a total war against Al-Shabaab which have resulted in the massive losses of the insurgent in terms of personnel and territory.

