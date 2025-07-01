Mogadishu – As Somalia marks 65 years since gaining independence and uniting as a republic, President H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud led a solemn ceremony at the Daljirka Dahsoon Monument in central Mogadishu to honor the memory of the country’s fallen heroes.

The President laid a commemorative wreath at the site—Somalia’s revered Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—in recognition of those who gave their lives for the nation’s freedom and unity.

He was joined by Major General Asad Abdullahi Osman, Commander of the Somali Police Force, who delivered a ceremonial salute as units of the police stood in formation, paying tribute to the legacy of national struggle.

The event, held on July 1st, is part of nationwide celebrations reflecting on Somalia’s hard-won independence in 1960, when the northern and southern regions united to form the Somali Republic. The wreath-laying ceremony remains a deeply symbolic tradition that reaffirms the nation’s respect for its history and its heroes.